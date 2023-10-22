VIDEO: Andreas Englund & Trent Frederic leave scrap bloody after trading haymakers

During a gripping on-ice face-off, Andreas Englund, of the LA Kings, and Trent Frederic of the Bruins, delivered an intense showdown, captivating fans with their fiery exchange of punches and unbridled fury.

This fierce encounter unfolded in the second period of the game, as both players unleashed powerful blows. The duo set the stage for a high-stakes scrap that had the entire crowd perched on the edge of their seats.

Andreas Englund found himself in a vulnerable position when his helmet was forcefully dislodged, intensifying the already fierce duel. With 5 minutes and 11 seconds left on the clock in the second period, the Boston Bruins were leading 2-1 against the Los Angeles Kings, adding an extra layer of tension to the showdown.

Expand Tweet

This fiery confrontation showcased the passion and determination of these two players, as they left it all on the ice, engaging in a spirited exchange of haymakers.

While the score remained close, the fight between Englund and Frederic was undoubtedly a highlight of the game, demonstrating the raw intensity and adrenaline that make hockey such a captivating sport.