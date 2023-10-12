VIDEO: Brad Marchand tries to rile up Connor Bedard in typical fashion

Brad Marchand may have just said, "Welcome to the NHL kid," to young rookie Connor Bedard. During just his second NHL game, Bedard experienced this firsthand when he crossed paths with the infamous Brad Marchand.

Marchand, known for his aggressive style of play and agitating tactics, wasted no time in giving the 18-year-old a taste of what it means to compete at the highest level of the sport.

As the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins unfolded, it didn't take long for Brad Marchand to make his presence felt. While skating to the bench for a line change, Marchand seized the opportunity to give Bedard a little initiation into the big leagues. In a moment that immediately caught the attention of fans and commentators, Marchand delivered a solid hook to the young rookie.

What happened next was both surprising and amusing. Rather than succumbing to the veteran's tactics, Bedard appeared to embrace the situation. In an unexpected turn of events, Bedard held onto the hook, almost as if he was toying with Marchand.

Brad Marchand tricks don't work on Connor Bedard, who nets his first NHL goal

The mind games didn't deter Bedard's focus on the game, as he showed his prowess just five minutes into the first period by netting his first NHL goal. This early success demonstrated Bedard's maturity and his ability to handle the pressures of the NHL.

Despite Bedard's impressive debut goal, the Blackhawks ended up falling short in a tightly contested match, with the Bruins emerging victorious with a final score of 3-1. Marchand's attempt to rattle the young star didn't go as planned, and instead, it seemed to inspire Bedard to rise to the challenge.

As the NHL season progresses, it will be interesting to see how Connor Bedard's career continues to evolve and whether he'll maintain his poise in the face of veterans like Marchand.

Connor Bedard's journey in the NHL is just beginning, and it seems he's more than ready to take on whatever challenges come his way. after two games in a row set against the Bruins and Penguins, Bedard will have a few days off before heading north to Montreal