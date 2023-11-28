VIDEO: Brady Tkachuk sparks massive brawl between Senators and Panthers resulting in 10-player suspension 

Brady Tkachuk came out of the penalty box, around the seven-minute mark in the third period, receiving a puck from Sens' clearance and shot it right at Panthers' Bobrovsky.

Brady Tkachuk then slashed his stick at the skates of goalie Bobrovksky as he was skating away. Panthers defenseman Kulikov took exception to Brady's sticking and slashed the Sens captain with his stick the boards.

Lomberg and Gadkovich then attacked Tkachuk on the boards in retaliation to his stick on Bobrovsky. This sparked all the remaining players on the ice into a massive brawl with each player taking on their opponent.

Tkachuk held his own against Panthers' Gadjovich and even landed fast right punches on him as the referees and linesmen tired to stop an ensuing fight. Meanwhile, the other four players from each team were holding each other off to let Tkachuk and Gadjovich go at each other.

As the two hotheads were chirping at each other, Tkachuk landed an unexpected right hook on Gadjovich which angered the group again leading to more pushing and shoving.

Matthew Tkachuk was already serving his penalty for his fight with Jake Sanderson, a couple minutes ago. It would have been exciting to see the two Tkachuk brother potentially going at each other.

The referee penalized Brady Tkachuk two 2-minute penalties for goalie interference and roughing. In addition, all five players on both teams were handed match penalties.

