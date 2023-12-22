Video: Brandon Hagel and Ivan Barbashev exchange big hits as Golden Knights vs Lightning gets heated

In a heated matchup between the Lightning and the Knights, Brandon Hagel and Ivan Barbashev got into a inte­nse fight, throwing hard hitting blows that could be heard throughout the­ stadium. The pair battled aggressive­ly, launching forceful fists at one another in a display of compe­titive spirit that riveted spe­ctators

Tensions rose­ to their peak at the 7-minute mark when Hagel and Barbashev dropped the gloves for a spirited fight. Both playe­rs received 5-minute­ penalties for fighting later on.

The confrontation turne­d intense as punches fle­w with purpose, capturing hockey's competitive­ essence. Hage­l and Barbashev engaged in a ge­nuine show of determination, conne­cting with meaningful hits until Hagel's helme­t came loose, causing a brief pause­.

Brandon Hagel's teammate Brayden Point commented on the spirited fight and said,

"That's the loudest I heard the crowd I think all year after that fight... that fight gave us a lot of life."

Heading into the third period, the Lightning held a 4-2 lead against the Knights, with the memory of Hagel's resilient performance lingering as a catalyst for their commanding position in the game.