Video: Brandon Hagel and Ivan Barbashev exchange big hits as Golden Knights vs Lightning gets heated

In a heated matchup between the Lightning and the Knights, Brandon Hagel and Ivan Barbashev got into a intense fight, throwing hard hitting blows that could be heard throughout the stadium. The pair battled aggressively, launching forceful fists at one another in a display of competitive spirit that riveted spectators
Tensions rose to their peak at the 7-minute mark when Hagel and Barbashev dropped the gloves for a spirited fight. Both players received 5-minute penalties for fighting later on.
The confrontation turned intense as punches flew with purpose, capturing hockey's competitive essence. Hagel and Barbashev engaged in a genuine show of determination, connecting with meaningful hits until Hagel's helmet came loose, causing a brief pause.
Brandon Hagel's teammate Brayden Point commented on the spirited fight and said,
"That's the loudest I heard the crowd I think all year after that fight... that fight gave us a lot of life."
Heading into the third period, the Lightning held a 4-2 lead against the Knights, with the memory of Hagel's resilient performance lingering as a catalyst for their commanding position in the game.