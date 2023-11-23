Video: Brandon Tanev unleashes onto Kyle Burroughs with multiple power punches

During the second period of the Seattle Kraken versus San Jose Sharks game, the Kraken's Brandon Tanev and Sharks' Kyle Burroughs found themselves entangled in a heated exchange that erupted into a full-fledged brawl. At the 01:53 mark of the second period, Tanev and Burroughs clashed, exchanging a flurry of powerful punches that echoed throughout the arena.

The intensity of the fight reached its peak as both players grappled along the sideboards, delivering hard blows in a display of raw physicality. The referees swiftly intervened, attempting to separate the combatants and restore order to the game.

Both Tanev and Burroughs received five-minute penalties for fighting, an indication of the severity of their on-ice altercation. The unexpected clash added a layer of intensity to an already lopsided game, with the Seattle Kraken holding a commanding 6-0 lead.

Brandon Tanev's unleashed aggression and powerful punches showcased his tenacity and willingness to defend his team's honor. The incident not only captivated the attention of the fans but also served as a testament to their fierce competitiveness. As the game continued, the repercussions of this explosive moment lingered, leaving both teams and their supporters on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what the remainder of the match might hold.