VIDEO: Brutal brawl breaks out in AHL game featuring Calgary Wranglers and Manitoba Moose

A massive brawl erupted in an AHL showdown between arch-rivals, the Manitoba Moose, an AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, and the Calgary Wranglers, an AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames. The game was already heated when Alex Gallant of the Wranglers and Jeffrey Viel of the Moose engaged in a furious fistfight during the first period, with the scoreline at 2-0 in favor of the Moose.

Gallant ignited the brawl with his fiery aggression, prompting Viel to respond with equal intensity. The two combatants unleashed a barrage of punches, throwing haymakers for an astonishing 20 seconds, leaving the crowd perplexed. Helmets were lost in the chaos, and it took the intervention of the referees to finally break up the brawl.

"I went to a bar fight and a hockey game broke out" Massive brawl sparks Calgary Wranglers' comeback over Manitoba Moose

This unexpected fight acted as a catalyst for the Calgary Wranglers. Energized by the spectacle, they went on to score four consecutive goals, erasing their initial two-goal deficit. The momentum shift was palpable, and it ultimately resulted in the Wranglers securing a remarkable victory in the Manitoba Moose's home opener.

Four separate players scored in the win for the Wranglers, including top prospect Cole Schwindt. Jeremie Poirier picked up a goal and two assists for Calgary along with goals from both Clark Bishop and Adam Klapka.