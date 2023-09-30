VIDEO: Calgary Flames honor Chris Snow with emotional tribute ahead of preseason tie

In a touching tribute, the Calgary Flames honored their long-time assistant general manager, Chris Snow, ahead of a preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers. The heartfelt tribute came in the wake of devastating news about Snow's health, as he suffered a "catastrophic brain injury" earlier this week.

Chris Snow, who had been battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, for four years, went into cardiac arrest after experiencing a severe brain injury due to a lack of oxygen.

His wife, Kelsie, shared the heartbreaking update about his condition on social media and revealed that organ donation arrangements were being made.

Before the game at Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames displayed a moving three-minute tribute video on the arena's jumbotron.

The video, which began with the hashtag #Snowystrong, celebrated Snow's life and career with the NHL franchise. It emphasized his remarkable courage and grace in facing ALS, a disease that had initially given him just one year to live upon diagnosis in 2019.

Instead of observing a minute of silence, both Calgary and Edmonton fans came together to applaud Chris Snow for an entire minute, while players tapped their sticks on the ice as a sign of respect.

Despite health issues and time spent in the hospital, Snow continued to work for the Flames this year, reflecting his unwavering dedication to the sport he loved.

The hockey community, along with the Calgary Flames, stands in solidarity with Chris Snow and his family during this difficult time.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving flies to Calgary to support ailing assistant Chris Snow's family

Former Calgary Flames general manager and current Toronto Maple Leafs GM, Brad Treliving, has made a heartfelt gesture by flying to Calgary to be with the family of his longtime assistant, Chris Snow.

Treliving's decision to be with the Snow family during this difficult time is a testament to the deep bond and friendship they share.

The two had worked together closely for years, and their connection extended beyond professional ties. Last year, when Snow was admitted to the hospital, Treliving openly expressed his concern, highlighting the strength of their relationship.

This act of solidarity from Brad Treliving underscores the compassion and unity that permeates the hockey community, offering support and comfort when it is needed most.