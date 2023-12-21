Video: Carey Price showcases 12-year old special exchange gift from fan during Habs' then-visit to Edmonton

Carey Price is a loved personality in the hockey community, known for his amicability and good nature. Hence, it is not really a big surprise to see him take time out to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

In an Instagram story, Carey Price recalled a moment in which he found a rope given as a gift by a fan about 12 years ago during a game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Price revealed that the fan had asked him to trade a hockey stick for the rope, and he explained in a video that he still has the fan's gift even after 12 years. Carey Price also mentioned the young fan who surely has grown into a big guy in the video:

"It was about 12 years ago or so. We're playing in Edmonton against the Oilers, and there was this young lad in the stands. He was holding a rope, and the sign in his hand said, "Please trade a hockey stick for this rope," Price said."

"So I promptly went over to Jeremy, and he grabbed the young lad a hockey stick. So all these years later, I'm going through my rope bag, and I still have it. So now I'm sure that young fella is now a big guy, and I just wanted to let him know that I still have the rope. Thanks for the line, buddy."

Is Carey Price still playing in the NHL?

No, Carey Price is not playing in the NHL. Although Price has not officially announced his retirement, he is still on contract with the Montreal Canadiens until 2026. Price's career has been bugged by a lingering knee injury since 2014.

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Four

He played a key role in helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup final in 2021, where they lost the championship to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Following the campaign, Price underwent surgery on his knee and only played five games at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Carey Price has not played a single game since then, and this is unlikely to change.

"The honest thing is right now, it’s just not going to happen to take the stress of the goaltending position — it’s not where it needs to be,” he added. “So for now I’m just going to continue to try and rehab my knee to a position where it’s fit for life in general."

Price is one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play in the NHL. He was drafted fifth overall by the Habs in the 2005 draft and went on to spend his entire 15-year career with the Habs. The future Hall of Famer remains the most winningest (361 wins) goalie in Canadiens history.