All five Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks players went at each as chaos ensued during the last period of the clash between the two teams.

Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson's crashing on Sharks No. 33 Addisson in the side boards sparked the scrum. In retaliation, Matt Benning slammed Petterson onto the boards and pushed the Canucks forward down on the ice with his stick.

Sam Lafferty came in and pushed Binnigton onto the ice to which Sharks teammates Jacob MacDonald and Nico Sturm went at Lafferty.

All the remaining players from both teams including Mark Friedman, who had recently been injured, went into the pool of players throwing hands at each other.

Referees and linesmen tried to contain the situation but no one was willing to calm down any time soon. Multiple 1v1 fights then broke out. One such was between Tyler Myers and Luke Kunin. Mylers had a height advantage on Kunin and used it to his full advantage as he pushed him onto the side boards, away from the scrum.

Pettersson and Addisson were chirping at each other with the latter expressing his displeasure to the Canucks forward's hit that sparked the entire fight.