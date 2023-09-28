During a preseason clash between the Vegas Golden Knights and LA Kings on Wednesday (Sept. 27), Knights' captain Mark Stone and Kings' Hayden Hodgson got into a scuffle behind the goal line.

In the second period, LA Kings winger Hodgson slammed Stone behind the goal line with a huge hit.

Following the hit, Stone's teammates Alec Martinez and Brett Howden came to their captain's defense, resulting in a scrum involving most of the players from both ends.

The play resulted in four players receiving two-minute roughing minors while Kings defenseman Kevin Connauton was hit with a four-minute roughing penalty and a 10-minute misconduct.

Mark Stone and the Golden Knights lose to LA in OT

The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the LA Kings in their first home preseason clash at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

The Golden Knights got off to a great start with Brendan Brisson and Jonathan Marchessault putting the team in front 2-0. In the second period, Akil Thomas scored the first goal for the Kings to cut the deficit to 2-1.

However, with less than three minutes remaining before the end of the second period, Ben Hutton took the Knights' lead to 3-1. In the final period of the game, the LA Kings produced a remarkable comeback.

Thomas scored twice in the third period to complete his hat-trick and tie the game at 3-3. Kings center Tyler Madden scored to ensure a dramatic 4-3 win in OT.

Knights goalie Adin Hill made 24 saves and posted a .857 save percentage. Meanwhile, Jean-Francois Berube had a .885 save percentage with 23 saves. Mark Stone and the Knights next welcome the Arizona Coyotes to T-Mobile Arena on Friday (Sept. 29).