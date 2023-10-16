VIDEO: Connor Bedard left bedazzled on receiving World Championship ring ahead of Maple Leafs game

In an emotional and thrilling moment, Chicago Blackhawks rising star Connor Bedard was left bedazzled on receiving his well-deserved World Junior Championship ring on Saturday.

Bedard, along with his teammate Kevin Korchinski, was honored with the stunning rings for their exceptional performances during the tournament, where they represented Team Canada.

Team Canada emerged victorious in the World Juniors with a heart-pounding 3-2 overtime win against the Czech Republic. Bedard played a key role in securing this championship, leading the tournament with 23 points in seven games.

He showcased his incredible skills by scoring nine goals and 14 assists, leaving no doubt about his exceptional talent.

Here's the video of Bedard receving his World Junior Championship ring:

Bedard's performance overshadowed the competition, with the USA's Logan Cooley trailing in second place with 14 points. Bedard's extraordinary abilities on the ice made him a standout in the tournament and a future star to watch.

Now a part of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bedard continues to make his mark in the NHL, with three points this season, including one goal and two assists. With his newfound championship ring following his World Junior Championship triumph, Bedard is set to dazzle fans once more against the Maple Leafs.

Connor Bedard lights up TV screens: Record-breaking Games on ESPN and TNT

In a record-breaking display of hockey prowess, Connor Bedard took the NHL by storm, captivating audiences across the nation.

According to an article by The Athletic, Bedard's impact on TV viewership was nothing short of phenomenal, as both ESPN and TNT shattered their records on consecutive nights.

ESPN's broadcast of the Blackhawks' season-opening win against the Pittsburgh Penguins drew an astounding 1.43 million viewers, marking it as the network's most-watched regular-season NHL game.

The clash was particularly special, as it showcased an intergenerational duel between Bedard, an 18-year-old phenom, and the iconic 36-year-old Sidney Crosby.

TNT then recorded its second-highest viewership for a regular-season game. The Blackhawks faced the Boston Bruins, pulling in 917,000 total viewers. The only game surpassing this figure on TNT was the 2022 Winter Classic, with 1.362 million viewers, setting the record for the most-watched cable NHL regular-season game.

This tremendous viewership not only demonstrates the magnetic appeal of Connor Bedard but also serves as a game-changer for the Chicago Blackhawks, who're back in the national spotlight.