VIDEO: Connor Bedard raises the roof with his first Sherwood commercial 

Connor Bedard, the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, has sent shockwaves through the hockey world with the unveiling of his first Sherwood commercial. After the highly-anticipated announcement of his exclusive partnership with the global hockey equipment brand, Sherwood Hockey, fans have eagerly awaited this moment.

Now, the wait is over as Bedard's Sherwood commercial video has surfaced, and it's nothing short of spectacular. In the commercial, Bedard showcases his extraordinary skills on the ice, demonstrating why he's considered one of the most talented prospects to ever enter the NHL.

As the camera captures his lightning-fast moves, quick hands, and impeccable precision, it becomes clear why Sherwood Hockey chose him as their partner.

The highlight of the commercial is, of course, Bedard wielding the Sherwood Rekker Legend stick and gloves. These top-of-the-line pieces of equipment are designed to match Bedard's playing style perfectly, with an ergonomic tapered shaft shape and a low kick-point that allows for a rapid release (a must-have for a player of Bedard's caliber).

What sets this commercial apart is the synergy between Bedard and Sherwood Hockey. It's not just about showcasing gear; it's about celebrating a shared ethos of creativity, self-expression, and individuality. Bedard embodies these values both on and off the ice, making this partnership more than just a typical athlete-sponsor relationship.

Connor Bedard himself expressed his excitement about joining the Sherwood team, and this commercial is a testament to that enthusiasm.

"They are doing a lot of cool things around the sport I love, and I'm proud to be a part of it," he declared.

As the commercial sets the hockey world abuzz, it's clear that this partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a celebration of the sport, innovation, and excellence. Sherwood Hockey's resurgence since 2020 is perfectly encapsulated by this moment, marking a new era in hockey culture.

Connor Bedard has already signed major endorsement deals

Connor Bedard has already inked significant endorsement deals that further solidify his status as one of hockey's brightest talents. Alongside his expected No. 1 overall selection in the NHL draft, Bedard signed a sponsorship deal with Vancouver-based athletic apparel giant, lululemon.

He joined the ranks of NHL players endorsing the brand, sharing a connection with fellow athlete John Tavares.

Additionally, Hyundai Canada partnered with Bedard, making him their brand ambassador. This collaboration stemmed from Bedard's exceptional achievements, including winning multiple awards and leading Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Hyundai Canada warmly welcomed Connor Bedard to their family, recognizing his potential to inspire the next generation of hockey enthusiasts.