VIDEO: Connor Bedard refuses to sign young fan's Canadiens jersey

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a delightful interaction between Canadian ice hockey prodigy Connor Bedard and a young Montreal Canadiens fan has been making talk on social media.

"Young Habs fan asks Connor Bedard to sign his Cole Caufield jersey."

In the brief video, a young Montreal Canadiens fan sporting a Cole Caufield jersey approached Bedard to secure an autograph.

He politely asked,

"Can you sign my back?"

Connor Bedard responded to the request with a touch of humor and a warm smile. He declined to sign the Canadiens jersey, remarking,

"Oh, I can't do a Habs jersey."

Connor Bedard's performance so far

Connor Bedard, the rising star of the Chicago Blackhawks, scored his first NHL goal during the opening period, but the Boston Bruins staged a comeback to secure a 3-1 victory in their season opener on Wednesday evening.

Boston's David Pastrnak was the standout player, registering two goals after Trent Frederic notched the first goal for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark, the Boston goaltender, impressively blocked 20 of the 21 shots aimed at him, contributing to Boston's remarkable victory, marking their 16th win in the last 17 regular-season games. Arvid Soderblom, guarding the net for Chicago, made 30 saves during the game.

Bedard showcased his talent by leading the game with six shots on goal in 21 minutes and 44 seconds of ice time. Despite his efforts, Boston outperformed Chicago with a commanding 33-21 advantage in the shots-on-goal department.

Furthermore, Bedard's goal accomplishment made him the fourth-ever player to be chosen as the No. 1 overall pick and the first since Nathan MacKinnon in the 2013-14 season to record points in each of his first two career games as an 18-year-old. Notably, Bedard had previously provided an assist on his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins during a road game on Tuesday.