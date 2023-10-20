VIDEO: Connor Bedard slammed into the boards by Avs' Colton & Wood

In a high-octane clash between the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks, young sensation Connor Bedard found himself in the eye of the storm when he was sandwiched between Colorado's Ross Colton and Miles Wood along the boards.

As the game raged on, Bedard, known for his exceptional skill, fell prey to the relentless pressure of Colton and Wood. These two Avalanche players, renowned for their physicality, wasted no time in delivering a punishing hit. The impact reverberated through the arena, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Hits like this are par for the course in hockey, reminding us of the sport's relentless intensity and physical nature. Connor Bedard, however, quickly bounced back to continue displaying his extraordinary abilities on the ice.

The clash between these talented players underscores the intensity and excitement that hockey enthusiasts can expect from every game. The Avalanche is leading 2-0 over the Blackhawks in the first period of the game, making this matchup more interesting.