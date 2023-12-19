VIDEO: Connor Bedard wins over hearts as adorable footage of him skating with Nick Foligno's son goes viral

A recent heartwarming video involving Connor Bedard, the young and immensely talented Canadian ice hockey center for the Chicago Blackhawks, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

The adorable footage shows Bedard engaging in a delightful skating session with either Hudson or Nolan Foligno, sons of NHL veteran Nick Foligno and his wife, Janelle.

In the heartwarming video, Connor Bedard glides effortlessly behind Foligno's young son, who skillfully maneuvers the puck with his tiny stick.

Bedard, displaying his playful side, attempts a few light taps on the youngster's hands, but the determined little Foligno simply shrugs off the friendly gestures and proceeds to navigate the ice with the puck.

Bedard's charming interaction with the Foligno children highlights his genuine and compassionate nature off the ice.

Nick Foligno on Connor Bedard's availability for kids

Nick Foligno, who previously spoke about Connor Bedard's availability for kids. He commended Bedard's ability to handle the demands of being in the spotlight with class and grace, emphasizing the positive impact Bedard has on young fans.

Nick Foligno said,

"At 18 years old, to be able to play at the high level he's playing at, and also you guys don't see it - but he has so much time for all the people around him. He's pulled in a lot of different directions, and he handles it with class and grace in a lot of ways that is impressive for an 18-year-old"

Nick Foligno expressed admiration for Bedard's selflessness, describing how, after every game, Bedard takes the time to meet and interact with young fans from various teams. Foligno emphasized,

"After every game, there's somebody that wants to meet him. Some kid from some other team, it could be anybody ... He always has time. Whether he's in a good mood or a bad mood, he just goes over and makes that kid's day. You don't realize the impact that that has."

Foligno also shared how his kids were excited to meet Bedard. He said,

"And I can speak from experience, even with my own kids, how excited they were the day he was coming over, the first time they met him. ... it's a big deal to those kids. Maybe for some of those kids ... that might be the only opportunity they ever get."

As Connor Bedard continues to shine in his hockey career, Bedard's genuine connection with fans, especially the youngest ones, is indeed praiseworthy.

