Following the Heritage Classic showdown between the Flames and Oilers, Connor McDavid named Alberta-based band Nickelback as "one of the best bands" during the post-game interview.

The Edmonton Oilers won 5-2 against their provincial rivals, the Calgary Flames, in a hard-fought outdoor game that left fans on the edge of their seats.

McDavid, fresh off his outstanding performance in the outdoor showdown, seemed enthusiastic as he discussed his passion for music.

When asked by a reporter about his favorite musical acts, he did not hesitate to give a shout-out to Nickelback, the Alberta-based band whose music has made waves worldwide.

Nickelback, formed in Hanna, Alberta, in 1995, has had a successful career in the music industry. Despite achieving commercial success with hits like "How You Remind Me," "Photograph," and "Rockstar," the band has been the subject of both critical acclaim and criticism over the years.

McDavid said,

"Nickelback is one of the best bands of all-time."

Connor McDavid orchestrates the Oilers' victory over the Flames in the Heritage Classic, achieving their first home win of the season

Upon his return from a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Connor McDavid, while only contributing one assist, left an indelible mark on the Oilers' performance.

McDavid initiated the Oilers' first significant scoring opportunity of the night by swooping in from the right wing, narrowly missing a goal against Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Furthermore, he played a pivotal role in Evan Bouchard's point-blank shot, earning a secondary assist just before the first period's conclusion. McDavid predominately shared the ice with linemates Leon Draisaitl and the up-and-coming winger Warren Foegele, and they spearheaded the team's offensive efforts during five-on-five play.

In the 18 minutes and 15 seconds, McDavid was on the ice, the Oilers outscored the Flames 2-1, and he maintained an impressive 67.2% expected goals percentage.

While McDavid has undoubtedly delivered more outstanding performances in the past, his efforts were sufficient in clinching the Oilers' first victory in five games and their inaugural home win of the season.