VIDEO: Connor McDavid's temper flares after two huge scrums against multiple Canucks

Oilers captain Connor McDavid was frustrated and found himself in the scrum twice during the third period of the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks game on Monday.

Following McDavid's cross-check on a Canucks player near the goal line, Zach Hyman and J.T. Miller dropped their gloves. Meanwhile, McDavid and Philip Di Giuseppe got involved in the borders behind the goal line.

Following that, things escalated between both teams for the second time, with Connor McDavid at the center of the scrum once again with multiple Canucks players. This time, however, McDavid was given a two-minute minor for roughing against Pius Suter, while Leon Draisaitl was given a 10-minute miss conduct.

Watch the videos below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Vancouver Canucks are currently leading the game with 5-2. The Oilers are on their way to losing their third straight game against the Canucks this season.