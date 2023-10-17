VIDEO: Darcy Kuemper left emotional after dedicating sensational Capitals shootout victory to newborn son 

Washington Capitals starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper recently showed the world that even the toughest athletes have a softer side. Kuemper made headlines for the incredible emotional journey he embarked on off the ice.

It all began when he missed the team's Home Opener. Kuemper's absence was for the most beautiful of reasons, as he and his wife Sydney had welcomed their first child, a baby boy, the night before the game.

The 33-year-old goaltender, having basked in the joys of becoming a father for the first time, was back on the ice at practice on Sunday, preparing to defend the Capitals' net against the Calgary Flames.

Fast forward to the game, and Darcy Kuemper found himself in the spotlight for his spectacular performance on the ice. He dedicated his sensational 3-2 shootout performance against the Flames to his newborn son.

When a reporter asked about his busy few days and whether it was on his mind throughout the game, Kuemper got emotional:

"Make me tear up here. You know, his first game, he won't remember it, but nice to win the first one for him, that's for sure."

A look at Darcy Kuemper's NHL career

Darcy Kuemper signed with the Minnesota Wild in 2011 and went on to establish himself as a formidable goaltender. Kuemper's first NHL win in 2013 was a highlight of his early career, stepping in during an injury crisis and delivering a stellar performance.

His time with the Wild saw him transition from backup to starter and face challenges, including injuries. Despite setbacks, his standout performance in the 2014 playoffs, including a shutout, showcased his talent.

Kuemper's career took a turn when he joined the Los Angeles Kings in 2017 and he later moved to the Arizona Coyotes. In Arizona, he thrived, earning recognition as one of the league's top goaltenders. His remarkable .933 save percentage in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs was a defining moment.

A pivotal trade led Kuemper to the Colorado Avalanche in 2021, where he became their starting goaltender. Despite initial uncertainty, he excelled, accumulating a career-high 37 wins and leading the team to the Stanley Cup Finals.

In a surprising move, Kuemper signed with the Washington Capitals in 2022. In just his second game with the team, he recorded a shutout, underscoring his elite status.