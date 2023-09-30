VIDEO: Drew Brees tries firing up Anaheim Ducks players ahead of preseason tie, team loses 4-3

In a thrilling prelude to their preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings, the Anaheim Ducks received an unexpected boost of motivation from none other than former NFL quarterback Drew Brees. Ducks head coach, Greg Cronin, had a special surprise in store for his team, introducing Drew Brees to the players in the dressing room at the Pechanga Arena, San Diego.

Cronin said:

"So we got a special guest here to announce the starting lineup."

With a warm welcome from Cronin, Drew Brees addressed the eager Ducks players. Brees said he was accompanied by his three sons and a group of friends who share their passionate support for the Ducks. The former QB expressed his admiration for the team and their dedication to the game:

"Coach, thank you for that. Guy's great to be here. These are my three boys. And we brought a bunch of friends, big fans of you guys and respect what you do. Be rooting for you tonight. Appreciate that we could be here to support you. So without further ado, I'm going to announce the starting lineup for tonight.”

In a moment of pure sportsmanship and camaraderie, Drew Brees went on to announce the starting lineup for the Ducks, further igniting the anticipation for the game.

As the Ducks players prepared to hit the ice, Brees left them with an encouraging message:

"Hi, guys. Go get them."

His words resonated with the team as they geared up for a fierce battle against the Kings.

More on Drew Brees and the result of the game

Drew Brees, born on Jan. 15, 1979, played for 20 years in the National Football League (NFL). He is most closely associated with the New Orleans Saints, where he achieved unparalleled success in the league.

Brees ranks second in several career statistics, including passing yards, touchdown passes, pass attempts, pass completions and career completion percentage. Brees also holds an impressive record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass, surpassing Johnny Unitas' iconic mark that had stood for 52 years. He's one of the greatest quarterbacks in American football history.

In their preseason clash, the Anaheim Ducks faced off against the LA Kings. The Kings took an early lead in the first period with three goals, while the Ducks managed one. Both teams added one goal each to their tally in the second period.

In the final period, the Ducks continued to battle, netting one goal, but the Kings held on to secure a 4-3 victory.