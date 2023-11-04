Video: Dylan Cozens and Garnet Hathaway trade heavy blows during dying minutes of Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers game 

During the final minutes of Friday's matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers, Sabres' Dylan Cozens and Flyers' Garnet Hathaway dropped their gloves and turned the game of hockey into a boxing match.

The altercation between the two players erupted after Cozen cross-checked Hathaway near the Flyers' offensive zone. Both players landed some heavy punches to the face of each other.

However, Hathaway's right hook had the upper hand in taking down Cozen, resulting in officials entering the fray and stopping the two players from any further altercation.

The Buffalo Sabres suffered a crushing 5-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers at their home in KeyBank Center. Henri Jokiharju was the lone goal scorer for the Sabres in the contest. Taking responsibility for the Sabres between the pipes, Ukko-Pekka Luukonen conceded five goals and ended the contest with a .737 SV%.

Meanwhile, five different players contributed to scoring for the Flyers' convincing 5-1 win on the road.