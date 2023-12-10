VIDEO: Eric Robinson's boarding of Justin Barron sparks huge scrum between Habs and Sabres

In a tense and physical matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Eric Robinson's dangerous boarding hit on Justin Barron.

It sparked a heated altercation that saw both teams engaging in a massive scrum. The incident occurred with 9:05 left in the third period, with the score deadlocked at 0-0, turning a tightly contested game into a battlefield of emotions.

Here's the video:

As the Canadiens defenseman Barron appeared to be playing the puck in the corner behind his own net, Eric Robinson launched a forceful hit, driving him face-first into the boards. The impact sent Barron crumpling to the ice, triggering an immediate and furious response from players on both sides.

The chaotic scene unfolded as Sabres and Canadiens players converged in a sea of pushing, shoving and exchanged words. The intensity of the scrum reflected the outrage over Robinson's hit, deemed both dangerous and unnecessary.

Officials swiftly intervened to restore order, assessing penalties in the aftermath of the melee.

Aftermath of the scrum initiated by Eric Robinson

Eric Robinson, the catalyst for the chaos, was handed a game misconduct and a boarding penalty for his actions.

The severity of the penalties underscores the league's commitment to player safety and the consequences for reckless hits, particularly those involving boarding. The game misconduct ejection meant that the Sabres would be without Robinson for the remainder of the game.

Meanwhile, on the Canadiens' side, Kaiden Guhle found himself in the penalty box with a roughing penalty stemming from his participation in the scrum. The penalties further heightened the tension in what was already a closely contested battle.

Since the contentious incident, both teams channeled their emotions back into the game. The deadlock in scoring was eventually broken, with both the Sabres and the Canadiens finding the back of the net, resulting in a 2-2 tie in the third period.

The aftermath of Eric Robinson's boarding hit serves as a reminder of the fine line between physical play and dangerous actions in hockey. With player safety at the forefront of the league's priorities, incidents like these prompt discussions about the need for stricter enforcement of rules to curb dangerous plays and protect athletes on the ice.

As the game continues to unfold, the impact of the scrum and the penalties assessed will likely influence the strategies and dynamics of both teams, adding an extra layer of drama to an already intense matchup.