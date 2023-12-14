Video: Erik Johnson's return to Colorado sees heartwarming gesture from Gabriel Landeskog's family

In a heartwarming and meaningful gesture, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson had a touching encounter with Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog's family.

Johnson returned to Denver for the first time, signing for the Sabres during the offseason as a free agent. During the warmups, Avs captain Landeskog, who is out with a knee injury, was present with his wife and two kids at the Ball Arena on Wednesday.

As Johnson entered the ice for the warmups, Landeskog's kids held up a board with the inscription, "Wrong jersey, but we still love you, Uncle EJ." The former Avs defenseman skated to Landeskog and gave the kids fist pumps while also rewarding them with the game puck.

Johnson was treated with a standing ovation by the Colorado Avalanche fans after a tribute video played at the arena.

"It's just a special organization": Erik Johnson on his return to Colorado for the first time after joining Sabres

During the mid-game interview, the former defenseman was asked about his return to Ball Arena for the first time. Here's what Johnson said:

"I'm so grateful for all my time here. It's just a special organization."

Erik Johnson was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the St. Louis Blues in the 2006 NHL draft. After a three-year stint with the Blues, the 35-year-old veteran defenseman joined the Colorado Avalanche in the 2010-11 season.

He reached the pinnacle of his career while playing for the Avalanche and was one of the key players in helping the team win the 2022 Stanley Cup. He played for 13 seasons with the Avalanche organization.

He has played 28 games in his Buffalo Sabres' tenure so far. Overall, Erik Johnson, in his 16-year-long career, has notched up 339 points through 90 goals and 249 assists.