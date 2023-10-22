Evander Kane and Brenden Dillion dropped their gloves and helmets for an entertaining fight during the Oilers vs Jets game.

Dillion bumped into Evander Kane behind the Jets goaline which the Oilers winger did not appreciate. Both players knuckled-up and Kane landed multiple shots onto Dillon.

Kane's first big swing missed and Dillon used it to his advantage to land a right. The former Winnipeg Jet in Evander Kane landed his next right swing onto Dillion's face, Kane's unrelenting blows forced the 32-year old defenseman to take a knee.

Dillion clasped onto Kane and both players went down to the ice followed by the referees seperating the two.