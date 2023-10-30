Ice Hockey
  • VIDEO: Evander Kane's hilarious mic'd up moment during scrum with multiple Flames players goes viral 

By Raja Chandrasekaran
Modified Oct 30, 2023 18:53 GMT
Evander Kane
Evander Kane's Mic'd Up Moment Breaks The Internet!

In the thrilling 2023-24 NHL Heritage Classic game between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, the mic'd up moments of Evander Kane left fans in stitches and created unforgettable memories.

Kane's unfiltered reactions and humorous comments throughout the match added entertainment to the highly anticipated outdoor showdown.

In a heated moment between the two teams, Kane hilariously said,

"What is anybody here going to do?"

As the puck dropped and the game got underway, Kane's microphone caught every chirp, celebration, and exclamation, offering fans and viewers a glimpse into the intensity of the on-ice battles. He was also shouting words of encouragement to his teammates and celebrating their successes.

Evander Kane leads Oilers to Heritage Classic victory with goal and two assists

In a dazzling display of skill and teamwork, Evander Kane led the Edmonton Oilers to a resounding victory over the Calgary Flames at the outdoor NHL Heritage Classic this past Sunday.

Kane not only netted a crucial goal but also lent his deft playmaking abilities to contribute two assists, igniting the Oilers to secure their win.

Kane's skill and leadership in a high-stakes game like the Heritage Classic have solidified his position as a key player for the Oilers as they strive for success in the 2023-24 NHL season.

With nearly 60,000 fans in attendance at the Commonwealth Stadium, the Edmonton Oilers secured their first home win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Flames extended their losing streak to five games in this heated Alberta rivalry clash.

