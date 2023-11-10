VIDEO: Evgeni Malkin dropped by a huge left jab from Adrian Kempe

Hockey fans were left in disbelief as Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin was dropped by a powerful left jab from Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe.

Kempe found himself in the penalty box for two minutes for roughing Malkin, but it was the explosive punch at 07:46 of the first period that left everyone stunned. The sequence began with Kempe engaging in a physical confrontation with Kris Letang, but it was Malkin who came to Letang's rescue. The situation escalated quickly, leading to Kempe unleashing a thunderous left jab on Malkin.

The impact of Adrian Kempe's punch was so severe that it sent Evgeni Malkin sprawling to the ice, and the referees swiftly intervened to break up the confrontation. As the period continued, the scoreline remained deadlocked at 1-1, with the Penguins registering 8 shots on goal and the Kings notching up 12 shots.