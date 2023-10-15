VIDEO: Fan dons Connor Bedard's Montreal Canadiens jersey at Habs-Hawks game

Connor Bedard on the Canadiens? In the heart of Montreal's hockey fervor, one Canadiens fan recently caught the spotlight, sparking intrigue and curiosity throughout the hockey community. The devoted supporter was spotted donning a Montreal Canadiens jersey with the number 98 and the name "Bedard" on the back. What made this choice of jersey even more bewildering was the backdrop of recent events in the NHL.

The focal point of this peculiar story revolves around the Chicago Blackhawks' star rookie Connor Bedard, who had scored his first NHL goal just the game before, in a tough loss to the Boston Bruins. The timing was impeccable, as it piqued the curiosity of fans and media alike. The question on everyone's mind was, why was a Montreal Canadiens fan wearing Bedard's jersey, considering the unlikely chance of him joining the Canadiens?

The explanation lies in the NHL draft lottery held earlier in the year. The Canadiens had only an 8.5% chance of landing the highly coveted forward, Connor Bedard, a percentage lower than the eventual winners, the Chicago Blackhawks, who had an 11.5% chance. This left many Canadiens fans with a sense of disappointment, as they longed to see Bedard, a promising young and local talent, wearing the iconic Habs sweater.

The night the fan made this peculiar fashion choice, the Canadiens were facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks, the team that had snatched Bedard in the draft. The game unfolded with the Canadiens swiftly building a 3-0 lead in the second period, thanks to goals from Cole Caufield, Tanner Pearson, and Sean Monahan. It seemed like the Canadiens were trying to prove a point, asserting their dominance even without Bedard.

Montreal ultimately won the game 3-2.

The Mystery of the Montreal Canadiens Fan in the #98 Connor Bedard Jersey

While the Blackhawks attempted a late-game comeback, scoring two goals, courtesy of Tyler Johnson in the third period, it was too little, too late. Connor Bedard did his part by contributing an assist on the second goal, undoubtedly pleasing his newfound Montreal admirer. Although the point wasn't for the Canadiens, the fan could relish the fact that they had witnessed Bedard's name on the scoresheet in an NHL game.

In the end, the Montreal Canadiens fan in the #98 Bedard jersey managed to create a buzz in the hockey world. Their choice of attire, coupled with the intriguing circumstances surrounding Bedard's NHL debut, left spectators with an unforgettable moment. Despite the odds against Bedard ever donning the Canadiens' colors, this fan's display of support showcased the passion and unpredictability that make hockey such a beloved sport.