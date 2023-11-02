VIDEO: Frank Vatrano's dangerous hit sparks big fight against Sean Durzi

Frank Vatrano checked Sean Durzi from behind which sent Durzi crashing into the back boards. Livid, Durzi gets up and holds Vatrano by the neck.

Frank Vatrano unfazed lands a right onto Durzi and both players hit the ice. The fight continues as both tug at each other resulting in Durzi's jersey being pulled out as the forward had not strapped it in properly.

Referees intervene to break the fight and both players skate off to the penalty box still chirping at each other.

Both players received 5 minutes suspensions for fightning and Durzi received an additional game misconduct for not having his jersey strapped on properly.

The exchange occured during the final period with less than seven minutes left on the clock with the game tied at 3-3.