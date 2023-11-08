During Tuesday's game between the San Jose Sharks and the Philadelphia Flyers, Givani Smith of the Sharks and Nicolas Deslauries of the Flyers found themselves engaged in a fist battle.

The altercation between the two players occurred during the early minutes of the first period. Both players delivered some heavy blows, but it was Deslauriers' jabs that had the most impact, as he was able to take down the San Jose Sharks' Smith before the referee interfered to prevent any further tussle between the two.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Sharks got off to a great start to this game as they currently lead the Flyers by one goal. Anthony Duclair put the Sharks a goal ahead at the 1:43 mark.

The Sharks are the worst team in the league this season. They are currently at the bottom of the league with a 0-10-1 record after 11 games. The early goal has given them some momentum to carry on as they search for their first win of the season against the Flyers.