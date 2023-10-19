VIDEO: Grab on Sidney Crosby sparks massive brawl in Penguins vs Red Wings

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are down 4-1 against the Detroit Red Wings. In the last seconds of the second period, Red Wings' Walman grabs onto Sidney Crosby's helmet and pulls him in.

All Penguins players on the ice come in to Sidney Crosby's rescue. Multiple 1-on-1 fights break out from this point forward.

Most notably, Dylan Larkin and Marcus Petterson drop the gloves. Both tug each jerseys and do not manage to land any hits on the other. Larkin falls to the ice while attempting to land a right onto Petterson. Petterson looked like he wanted to take on Larkin on the ice, but the refs stepped in.

