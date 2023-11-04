Video: Gustav Nyquist displays toughness, casually collects his own teeth off ice

In a recent matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, the Preds' Gustav Nyquist demonstrated his toughness and proved why hockey players are regarded as some of the toughest athletes.

Nyquist had to compromise with his teeth after taking a hit in the face with a high stick during the game. The incident happened when he was near the crease of the Kraken's net and took a hit to the face from Adam Larsson.

The hit was dangerous and could've resulted in a serious injury to the Preds winger. When the cameraman focused closely on Gustav Nyquist, he had lost some of his teeth on the ice due to the big hit.

However, Nyquist – demonstrating his toughness – remained unfazed and casually collected his teeth from the ice.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

As a result of the hit, Adam Larsson was given a four-minute penalty for his high-sticking foul. Meanwhile, the game resulted in the Seattle Kraken securing a convincing 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

Gustav Nyquist's career stats

Nashville Predators v Seattle Kraken

The 34-year-old veteran forward was drafted No. 121 by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2011 NHL draft. On July 1st, he was signed by the Nashville Predators as a free agent to a two-year, $6.37 million contract.

The 2023-24 season was Nyquist's 12th in the league. He's had four points (one goal and three assists) in 10 games played so far this season and has averaged 15:29 of ice time. Overall, the 34-year-old forward has played 713 career games, scoring 432 points (176 goals, 256 assists).

Nyquist had his career-high 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists) while playing for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2014-15 season.