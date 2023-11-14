Video: Henrik Lundqvist gets emotional during Hockey Hall of Fame speech

New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist got emotional after he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The 41-year-old netminder was enshrined during Monday's ceremony to welcome the class of 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

Lundqvist accepted his Hockey Hall of Fame plaque from none other than Patrick Roy, another legendary goalie who was Lundqvist's childhood idol. The 41-year-old Rangers legend led the heavy-goaltending 2023 class, which also featured Mike Vernon and Tom Barrasso.

Notably, this was the first time in 60 years that three goalies were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame together. Henrik Lundqvist became emotional during his speech about his family and thanked his teammates, coaches, agents, fans and everyone who was part of his incredible journey:

"Growing up I always had big dreams," he said. "My dad told me, my brother, my sister at an early age, 'Dream big, it will inspire you to work hard.' And I'll never forget that."

Watch the video here:

Pierre Turgeon and Caroline Oullette were the other players in the category to be indicted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, NHL head coach Ken Hitchcock and former late executive Pierre Lacroix were inducted as builders.

A look into Henrik Lundqvist's incredible career

58th NHL All-Star Game

The 41-year-old Swedish goaltender was drafted No. 205 by the New York Rangers in the 2000 NHL draft. Henrik Lundqvist spent his entire 15-year career with the Blue Shirts.

During his time with the Rangers, Lundqvist established himself as one of the best stoppers in the league. He led the Rangers to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and also made it to the Eastern Conference Finals twice in 2012 and 2015.

In 2012, Lundqvist was honored with the coveted Vezina Trophy as the best goaltender in the league. Moreover, he also led Sweden to win the Olympic Gold medal in 2006. Due to a heart condition, Lundqvist was forced to retire from the game in 2019.

Henrik Lundqvist is one of the greatest NHL players who never won a Stanley Cup, but he ranks sixth all-time in wins (459), ninth in games played (887) and 17th in shutout wins. Overall, the 41-year-old netminder posted a 752-459-310 record in 887 games played.