VIDEO: Ilya Samsonov livid with self after being pulled out again vs Tampa in first period

Ilya Samsonov found himself at the center of attention as he was pulled from the Maple Leafs vs Lightning game after conceding four goals in the first period.

Ilya Samsonov's frustration was evident after making his second consecutive start against the formidable Lightning, couldn't contain his emotions and slammed his helmet in apparent frustration upon returning to the bench.

Tonight's game marks the second straight game against the Lightning in which Ilya Samsonov has been benched and Joseph Woll taking over for the Russian netminder. So far this season, Samsonov has played six games, with only two wins to his name, and this game adds to his struggles.

The first period ended with a disheartening score of 4-1 in favor of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the disappointment among the Leafs' fans was palpable. Some were so disheartened that they began to voice their discontent through boos as the players left the ice.

It's a tough moment for Ilya Samsonov and the Maple Leafs, and it remains to be seen how they will bounce back from this disappointing start against a formidable opponent like the Tampa Bay Lightning. The pressure is on for Samsonov and the team to regroup and come back stronger in the following periods and games.

Ilya Samsonov's NHL journey

The Washington Capitals selected the talented Russian goalie in the first round (No. 22) of the 2015 NHL Draft. Samsonov, who hails from Magnitogorsk, Russia, was highly regarded as the top European goalie available in the draft by NHL Central Scouting. At the time, he was just 18 years old and had already made his KHL debut with Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

Following his KHL experience, Samsonov spent three more seasons honing his skills in the league before officially signing with the Capitals on May 4, 2018.

The Capitals then assigned him to their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. In his inaugural AHL season, Samsonov showcased his potential by posting a 20-14-2 record with a 2.70 goals-against average in 2018-19.

Samsonov's moment finally arrived when he made the Capitals' roster for the 2019-20 season. He made a memorable NHL debut with a 25-save performance in a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on October 5, 2019. His first season in the NHL saw him win 11 consecutive decisions from November 30, 2019, through January 31, 2020. He finished the season with an impressive 16-6-0 record in 26 games, including 22 starts, boasting a 2.55 GAA, a .913 save percentage, and one shutout, cementing his status as a potential NHL starter.

However, the story took an unexpected turn when Samsonov signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 13, 2022. This move came as he became an unrestricted free agent after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Capitals.