VIDEO: Jacob Trouba's big shoulder hit on Tomas Nosek forces Devils forward to exit game

In a pivotal moment during the first period of the highly anticipated matchup between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils, Rangers' captain Jacob Trouba delivered a bone-rattling hit on Devils forward Tomas Nosek, setting the stage for a fierce battle in the 2023–24 edition of the NHL's Subway series rivalry.

Jacob Trouba's Thunderous hit sets the Tone in Rangers' Clash with Devils

With six minutes remaining in the first period and the score deadlocked at 1-1, Nosek found himself stationed in front of the Rangers' net, focused on the puck below.

Unbeknownst to him, Jacob Trouba, with a captain's determination, skated in front and unleashed a massive shoulder hit that sent Nosek sprawling onto the ice. The impact left Nosek immediately clutching the back of his head in pain, and he was forced to exit the game for the remainder of the first period.

As the game progressed, the severity of Nosek's injury became apparent. Midway into the second period, the Devils announced that Nosek would not be returning due to an upper-body injury. The hit by Trouba not only left a physical mark on the game but also added another layer to the already intense rivalry between the Rangers and Devils.

This clash was a rematch of the 2023 playoffs, where the Devils emerged victorious in a hard-fought seven-game series.

Both teams entered the current season with soaring aspirations, eyeing success in the NHL's competitive Metro Conference. The intensity of the rivalry was palpable, with both squads hungry for supremacy on the ice.

The New York Rangers ultimately secured a 5-3 victory in the first of their regular-season matchups against the Devils.

The scoring was led by standout performances from Artemi Panarin and Jimmy Vesey, each finding the back of the net twice. The win not only added to the Rangers' early-season success but also served as a statement in this budding chapter of the Subway series rivalry.

Currently, the Rangers continue their lead in the NHL's Metro Conference with a 12-2-1 record, while the New Jersey Devils drop to 8-7-1 to start the young season.

As the season unfolds, fans can expect more heated clashes and memorable moments in what promises to be another thrilling chapter in the storied history of the Rangers-Devils rivalry.