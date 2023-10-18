VIDEO: Jamie Benn, Nic Hague throw big punches as both No. 14s drop gloves

Jamie Benn, captain of the Dallas Stars, was involved in an unexpected and fierce confrontation during a recent NHL game against the Vegas Golden Knights. His adversary in this intense showdown was Nic Hague, a fellow Canadian, and the formidable defenseman for the Vegas Golden Knights. The clash between these two players, both donning the number 14, was nothing short of a spectacle as they shed their gloves and exchanged powerful punches on the ice.

This clash between the two skilled players provided an exciting and unexpected twist to the game. As the tension between the two teams continued to build, it was evident that something was about to give. That something turned out to be a fierce face-off between Benn and Hague.

The video capturing the fight was shared on B/R Open Ice's Twitter account with the caption:

"Battle of the 14s."

It quickly garnered the attention of fans and enthusiasts, sparking conversations and debates about the role of physicality in hockey and the passion that players like Benn and Hague bring to the rink.

A look at Jamie Benn NHL carer

Jamie Benn burst onto the scene in 2009 when he made the Dallas Stars' roster, quickly scoring his first NHL goal. Though his rookie season was promising, he was temporarily sent to the AHL for the 2010 Calder Cup playoffs, where he showcased his scoring abilities with 14 goals and 26 points in 24 games.

In 2011, Benn stepped up when teammate Brad Richards was sidelined, excelling in the All-Star Game's SuperSkills Competition. The lockout-delayed 2012-13 season led him to briefly play in Germany before returning to Dallas with a five-year contract.

Named captain of the Stars in 2013, Benn continued to shine. He secured the Art Ross Trophy in 2015, finishing the regular season with 87 points. His leadership and talent made him a cornerstone for the franchise.

In 2016, Benn committed long-term to Dallas with an eight-year, 76 million contract extension, underlining his importance to the team. His career reached another pinnacle in 2023 when he played his 1,000th NHL game, a milestone achieved by only one other Dallas Stars player, Mike Modano.

However, even a storied career like Jamie Benn's is not without its hiccups. In the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, he faced a two-game suspension for cross-checking Golden Knights captain Mark Stone in Game 3.