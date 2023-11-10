Ice Hockey
  • VIDEO: Jets captain Adam Lowry lands multiple big rights onto Jeremy Lauzon

By Arnab Mondal
Modified Nov 10, 2023 01:57 GMT
Adam Lowry lands multiple big rights onto Jeremy Lauzon
Jets captain Adam Lowry showed his fighting spirit in today's matchup against the Nashville Predators, making a significant impact with a flurry of powerful rights onto Jeremy Lauzon. The first period of the game was an intense battle, with both teams locked at a 1-1 scoreline.

Adam Lowry's physical presence was undeniable, as he delivered two bone-crushing hits in quick succession. First, he slammed into Marc Del Gaizo at 3:53, sending a clear message to the Predators that he was a force to be reckoned with. Then, just two minutes later at 3:51, Lowry's thunderous hit on Yakov Trenin left the opponents reeling.

The culmination of this intense physical play came when Lowry and Lauzon engaged in a fight at 9:58. Lowry's aggressive style saw him unleash a barrage of powerful right-handed punches on Lauzon, who struggled to keep his helmet on after the relentless assault. Both players were handed a 5-minute penalty for their roles in the altercation.

Adam Lowry's fearless approach and willingness to go toe-to-toe with his opponents make him a formidable presence on the ice. As the Jets continue their quest for success, they can count on Lowry to be at the forefront of their physical and emotional battles.

Edited by Srihari Anand
