VIDEO: Jets captain Adam Lowry lands multiple big rights onto Jeremy Lauzon

Jets captain Adam Lowry showed his fighting spirit in today's matchup against the Nashville Predators, making a significant impact with a flurry of powerful rights onto Jeremy Lauzon. The first period of the game was an intense battle, with both teams locked at a 1-1 scoreline.

Adam Lowry's physical presence was undeniable, as he delivered two bone-crushing hits in quick succession. First, he slammed into Marc Del Gaizo at 3:53, sending a clear message to the Predators that he was a force to be reckoned with. Then, just two minutes later at 3:51, Lowry's thunderous hit on Yakov Trenin left the opponents reeling.

The culmination of this intense physical play came when Lowry and Lauzon engaged in a fight at 9:58. Lowry's aggressive style saw him unleash a barrage of powerful right-handed punches on Lauzon, who struggled to keep his helmet on after the relentless assault. Both players were handed a 5-minute penalty for their roles in the altercation.

Adam Lowry's fearless approach and willingness to go toe-to-toe with his opponents make him a formidable presence on the ice. As the Jets continue their quest for success, they can count on Lowry to be at the forefront of their physical and emotional battles.