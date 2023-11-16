Video: Jonas Brothers in attendance for Edmonton Oilers vs Seattle Kraken

The Jonas Brothers, a popular American pop-rock band, was spotted in Rogers Place on Wednesday to attend the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Seattle Kraken game.

The Oilers are taking on the Seattle Kraken for the second time this season. In their last outing, the Oilers won 4-1 and will look to continue with their winning run under new coach Kris Knoblauch.

Watch the Jonas Brothers attending the Oilers game below:

Notably, the Jonas Brothers was in Edmonton as part of their World Tour. On Nov. 14, the band performed songs from their five albums as well as hits from their entire catalog at Rogers Place.

Edmonton Oilers win first game under new HC

On Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers fired Jay Woodcroft and appointed Kris Knoblauch as their 18th coach in the league. He coached the Oilers for the first time on Monday, beating the Islanders 4-1 at home.

Notably, this is the first time that Knoblauch is coaching an NHL team. Previously, he served as a head coach for the Hartford Wolfpack, and affiliate to the New York Rangers in the AHL. Before that, Knoblauch had served as the assistant head coach for the Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons.

Kris Knoblauch was pleased with the Oilers' performance in the game after getting a win on his debut (via ESPN):

"It feels amazing to get that first win, being a head coach was a highlight, just being here and obviously it gets much better when you win," he said. "

"I liked how our team played, it wasn't a perfect game, certainly we weren't the better team in the first half of the game. I liked how we stayed patient, we stayed the course and we didn't do any unnecessary risks."

This was the fourth win for the Edmonton Oilers this season. With nine points, the Oilers (4-9-1) are seventh in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.