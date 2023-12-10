VIDEO: Juraj Slafkovsky and Connor Clifton trade blows in spirited fight

Juraj Slafkovsky dropped the gloves with Connor Clifton at 4:15 mark of the final period during the clash between Montreal Canandiens and Buffalo Sabres.

After Juraj Slafkovsky's determined play to get the puck in the offensive zone, the former No.1 pick lost possession but was expecting a call which he did not get.

He looked disappointed and looked back towards Clifton seemed to be chirping the defenceman. Slafkovsky took notice and pushed Clifton right onto the boards.

Clifton and Slafkovsky traded non-lethal punches and the Habs defenceman even lost his footing for a split second. But he managed to maintain his balance and continued to go at Clifton.

Both players tugged at each other but Slafkovsky had the last power move which brought Clifton down onto the ice.