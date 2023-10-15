Ice Hockey
VIDEO: Keegan Kolesar & Sam Carrick trade massive blows as Golden Knights winger's helmet goes flying

By Arnab Mondal
Modified Oct 15, 2023 03:45 GMT
Keegan Kolesar &amp; Sam Carrick trade massive blows
Keegan Kolesar & Sam Carrick trade massive blows

In a second-period showdown at the 13:09 mark of the game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks, fans witnessed a thrilling display of hockey intensity as Keegan Kolesar and Sam Carrick exchanged massive blows in a heated on-ice battle.

The gloves dropped, and fists flew as these two passionate competitors squared off in a bout that had the arena buzzing with excitement. Sam Carrick and Keegan Kolesar engaged in a fiery fisticuff.

The referees quickly assessed matching five-minute penalties to both Kolesar and Carrick for their spirited fight, showcasing the intense rivalry between the two teams. The action was so fierce that at one point, Kolesar's helmet went flying, underlining the ferocity of their exchange.

This intense face-off serves as a reminder of the raw emotion and physicality that make hockey such an electrifying sport to watch. The Golden Knights are leading 2-0 on the scoreboard, but the Kolesar vs. Carrick showdown will surely be a memorable moment for both teams and their fans, a testament to the passion and dedication that players bring to the ice each game.

Edited by Srihari Anand
