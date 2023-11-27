VIDEO: Kris Knoblauch's daughter Emry turns in insider with Connor McDavid question in post-game presser

In a recent media availability session, Emry Knoblauch, daughter of coach Kris Knoblauch, showcased her keen understanding of the game by posing a thought-provoking question to her father about coaching hockey superstar Connor McDavid. The insightful inquiry, facilitated by Sportsnet’s Cory Blashill, shed light on Kris Knoblauch's experience coaching the dynamic player.

When asked about coaching McDavid, Knoblauch expressed his gratitude, stating:

"It's been a great pleasure coaching Connor, obviously, a great hockey player to see that on the ice, making plays if you can, but also the leadership he provides to the team is, it helps the coaches a lot."

Emry's question not only revealed her deep interest in the intricacies of the sport but also unveiled a glimpse into the profound impact McDavid has both on and off the ice. Kris Knoblauch's response underscored the significance of McDavid's leadership, emphasizing how it positively influences the coaching staff.

Emry Knoblauch's insightful question turned a routine post-game presser into an insider's perspective, providing fans with a unique glimpse into the coaching dynamics and the influential role played by a player of Connor McDavid's caliber.

Kris Knoblauch: From Winger to Winning Bench Boss - A Coaching Odyssey

Kris Knoblauch, hailing from Imperial, Saskatchewan, embarked on a coaching journey marked by success and accolades. Despite being a seventh-round pick in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft for the New York Islanders, Knoblauch never played at the NHL level.

Transitioning to coaching, he started as an assistant coach with the Prince Albert Raiders before moving on to the Kootenay Ice, where he became the head coach in 2010.

Under Knoblauch's leadership, the Kootenay Ice flourished, winning the Ed Chynoweth Cup in his first season. However, his coaching path took an unexpected turn when he interviewed for the head coaching position with the University of Alberta Golden Bears, leading to his departure from the Ice in 2012.

Joining the Erie Otters in the OHL in 2012, Knoblauch orchestrated an impressive four-season stint, achieving a remarkable 204–58–7–3 record and winning the OHL Championship in the 2016–17 season. Notably, he coached prominent players like Connor McDavid, Alex DeBrincat, and André Burakovsky.

Then, Knoblauch served as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Flyers before becoming the head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack, the AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. His success there led to him taking over as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers in November 2023, replacing Jay Woodcroft.