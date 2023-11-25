Video: Kris Letang thumps Peyton Krebs' nose while down on ice during Penguins vs Sabres 

In a highly tense battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, Pens veteran Kris Letang found himself in an altercation with the Sabres' Peyton Krebs.

During the second period of the game, things escalated between both teams, resulting in a scrum at the Sabres' net with players from both sides getting involved and shoveling each other.

Amid the chaotic scenes on the ice, Kris Letang and Peyton Krebs dropped their gloves. However, veteran Letang was able to take down Krebs with ease.

While both players were down, Letang landed a heavy blow to Krebs' nose, and in slow motion, it appeared to be a nasty hit from the Pens defenseman.

As a result, both players received a two-minute minor penalty. However, Letang and Peyton Krebs didn't stop there, as both players exchanged heated words from the box afterward.

The game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres is tied at 2-2 with the third period in play.