Leo Carlsson, the rising star of the Anaheim Ducks, etched his name into the team's history books despite a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. At just 18 years old, Carlsson showcased his exceptional skill and goal-scoring prowess, recording his first NHL hat trick.

The young forward's performance made him the youngest player in Ducks history to net two goals in a single game. Furthermore, Carlsson's achievement extends beyond Anaheim, as he becomes only the 19th player in NHL history to secure a hat trick at the tender age of under 19.

The first of Carlsson's three goals came at the 13:15 mark, a power-play snipe assisted by Alex Killorn and rookie standout Mason McTavish, narrowing the score to 3-1 in favor of the Flyers.

Demonstrating his scoring versatility, Carlsson followed up with a wrist shot at 18:32, another power-play goal assisted by Troy Terry and Ryan Strome, making it 5-3. His third tally, a snapshot at 10:34, assisted by Killorn and Dmitrii Mintyukov, brought the score to 4-2.

Despite Carlsson's spectacular individual effort, the Flyers, led by Owen Tippett's two goals and Travis Sanheim's goal with two assists, emerged victorious. The Ducks, now 7-6-0 for the season, faced their second consecutive loss after an impressive six-game winning streak.

Leo Carlsson's goal timings showcase not only his scoring ability but also his crucial contributions, highlighting him as a force to be reckoned with in the NHL.

Leo Carlsson's performances goes in vain as Philadelphia secures 6-3 victory over Anaheim

Sean Couturier kicked off the Flyers' scoring frenzy, netting the first goal at 4:57 in the first period off Egor Zamula's rebound. Cam Atkinson extended the lead to 2-0 at 12:31 by redirecting Travis Sanheim's shot, while Louie Belpedio added to the tally, beating Ducks' goaltender Lukas Dostal at 2:33 in the second period.

The Ducks clawed back with Leo Carlsson's power-play wrist shot at 13:15, cutting the deficit to 3-1. However, Sanheim's backhand goal at 7:39 in the third period reinstated the Flyers' commanding lead. Carlsson showcased his offensive prowess once more with a one-timer at 10:34, making it 4-2. Despite Carlsson's efforts, Owen Tippett's dazzling display, including a highlight-reel goal at 13:07, solidified the Flyers' lead.

Leo Carlsson completed his hat trick on a power play at 18:32, but Tippett's empty-net goal at 18:59 sealed the Flyers' decisive 6-3 triumph. The game showcased the Flyers' offensive prowess and marked the Ducks' second consecutive loss after an impressive six-game winning streak.