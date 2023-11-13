VIDEO: Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll left in splits after fan asks him on the most unexpected of places

In an unexpected event during a recent fan meetup, Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll found himself in a rather amusing situation. A fan approached Woll with an unusual request—to sign a brick. The goaltender, known for his good-natured demeanor, couldn't help but chuckle at the unconventional item presented to him.

Woll, visibly amused, remarked,

"Someone asked me earlier, which is the craziest thing I've signed. This is the craziest thing I've signed."

The light-hearted moment showcased Woll's humourous side as he added a touch of humor to the moment.

The incident occurred following the Leafs' impressive 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. The win was proof of Toronto's recent form, improving to 6-3-2 in their last 11 games. Notable performances from players like Noah Gregor, William Nylander, and others contributed to the team's success.

Nylander extended his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 15 games, highlighting the forward's exceptional form. Gregor, with a goal and an assist, played a pivotal role in securing the victory for the Maple Leafs.

Despite facing criticism for a lack of physical response in previous games, the Leafs displayed a more robust approach this time. Mark Giordano, the oldest player in the NHL, engaged in a spirited fight. The physicality on display energized the Scotiabank Arena crowd and contributed to the team's cohesive performance.

The game featured ups and downs, with the Maple Leafs allowing fewer than four goals on home ice for the first time this season. The physicality was complemented by skillful plays, such as Nylander's tying goal and Gregor's go-ahead score.

Maple Leafs prepare for two games in Sweden

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving and coach Sheldon Keefe face roster challenges as they prepare for two games in Sweden. The team must navigate injuries, the absence of their farm team and stay within the NHL salary cap. The roster, including the call-up of Bobby McMann, is subject to adjustments, with Keefe acknowledging the fluctuating nature due to cap constraints.

Keefe said,

“The roster is in flux, the cap and all that kind of stuff. Conor Timmins (the defenceman who has begun practicing after a training camp knee injury) is going to factor in here, too. But I liked what Bobby brought (in the 5-2 win over Vancouver),” Keefe said via National Post.

The availability of defenseman Conor Timmins, recovering from a knee injury, adds another layer of consideration.

Teams like the Leafs can bring an extra goalie for the overseas NHL games, with Dennis Hildeby a standout in the Marlies but potentially needed for AHL duty. Simon Benoit and Pontus Holmberg are among the roster adjustments in anticipation of the Stockholm trip.