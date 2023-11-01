VIDEO: Maple Leafs players left shell-shocked after Ryan Reaves' Halloween prank

Toronto Maple Leafs players were taken aback after Ryan Reaves pulled a Halloween prank on them, leaving them stunned and speechless. The video footage of this viral prank has since gone viral, leaving both fans and Maple Leafs players in stitches and creating an unforgettable Halloween.

Ryan Reaves' Halloween prank on Maple Leafs players

The video shows that Reaves is seen hiding under an enormous cardboard box at the entrance to the practice area.

Reaves, unbeknownst to his teammates, was dressed in an eerie mask, ready to deliver his Halloween surprise. As players arrived one by one, they were greeted with a fright that made them jump out of their skins.

Reactions from the video footage were priceless. At first, several players recoiled from shock; others let out startled yells; some even attempted to flee the scene. Reaves' brilliant trick captured all of the essence of Halloween in one unforgettable scene.

The prank wasn't only meant to scare; however, it was also focused on the spirit and camaraderie found within the NHL team. Despite the initial shock, the Maple Leafs players were seen laughing and applauding Reaves for his successful prank.

Many social media viewers hailed his creativity and applauded his successful Halloween prank.

About Ryan Reaves

Ryan Reaves is a dynamic forward renowned for his physicality and distinctive playing style. On July 1, 2023, he signed a three-year, $4.05 million deal with Leafs marking an exciting new chapter of his NHL career.

Reaves' journey to the NHL was anything but conventional. He was drafted 156th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. He surpassed expectations by using his physical strength and determination to earn his spot on the Blues roster.

His playing style recalled an older era of the NHL when physicality and intimidation were valued equally with ability and speed.

Reaves is known for his hard hits which makes him an intimidating opponent on the ice. But he has proven more than just a physical force; he can contribute offensively as well, providing vital secondary scoring for the Maple Leafs.