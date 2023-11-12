Video: Mark Giordano throws haymakers onto Dakota Joshua in spirited fight

In a heated game between Mark Giordano of the Maple Leafs and Dakota Joshua of the Vancouver Canucks, the 15:15 mark of the first period witnessed an explosive moment that had fans wondering. Dakota Joshua, known for his physical play, delivered a thunderous hit on Kampf, setting the tone for the physicality of the game.

However, the spotlight quickly shifted to a spirited fight. Mark Giordano, the seasoned defenseman for the Canucks, found himself engaged in a fisticuff with the imposing Joshua. The two players exchanged a barrage of punches near the sideline.

Expand Tweet

What made the exchange even more captivating was the fact that Giordano's helmet came off during the skirmish, adding an extra layer of drama to the already intense situation. The officials handed down a two-minute penalty for fighting, a five-minute major for fighting, and a ten-minute misconduct to Giordano.

The decision raised eyebrows among fans, with many expressing disbelief at the severity of the penalties. As the game continued, with the Maple Leafs leading 3-2 against the Canucks at the end of the second period, one thing became clear – the showdown between Mark Giordano and Dakota Joshua had injected electrifying energy into an already thrilling contest.

Mark Giordano defying age and leading the Leafs with seasoned prowess

As Mark Giordano reaches the milestone of turning 40, he takes on the role of the NHL's elder statesman with good humor and a determination to continue contributing on the ice. Despite the friendly ribbing from his Maple Leafs teammates about his status as the league's oldest player, Giordano remains focused on his passion for the game.

In the current season, Giordano has showcased his enduring skill in 14 games with the Leafs, notching a goal and two assists, accumulating three crucial points for his team. His commitment to the sport is evident in his statement that retirement is not on the horizon until he loses the desire to play or feels he can no longer contribute effectively.

With an illustrious career spanning 1116 games, Mark Giordano boasts an impressive record of 156 goals, 415 assists, and a total of 571 points. His longevity in the league positions him as the 95th NHL player to lace up after celebrating his 40th birthday. As the seasoned defenseman continues to defy age, his leadership and skills remain invaluable to the Maple Leafs, making him a cornerstone player as the team navigates the challenges of the NHL season.