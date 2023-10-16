VIDEO: Massive brawl erupts between multiple Carolina Hurricanes & Anaheim Ducks players

The second period between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Anaheim Ducks ended in a massive brawl, with multiple players from both teams dropping their gloves and landing punches at each other.

The tension between the two teams rose after Brendan Lemieux grappled with and landed several punches on Ducks' Pavel Mintyukov. Consequently, players from both teams rushed to the scene and got involved in a scrum, with multiple players from each side shoving and punching each other.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

As a result, Radko Gudas and Brendan Lemieux were given a 10-minute misconduct.

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks lead the Carolina Hurricanes with a 4-2 scoreline after the end of the second period at Honda Center. The Ducks have continued to dominate the game so far.

Frank Vetaro scored two goals while Sam Carrick and Pavel Mintyukov scored one apiece. Teavo Teravainen has scored two goals for the Hurricanes to cut the Ducks' lead to 4-2 in the third period.