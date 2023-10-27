VIDEO: Matt Martin & Mark Kastelic drop the gloves after Senators center's hit on Isles teammate

Matt Martin found himself embroiled in a heated on-ice altercation during a recent game between the New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators. The brawl was ignited when he engaged with Senators center Mark Kastelic, setting the stage for a fiery showdown between Kastelic and the Islanders' Martin.

The game was finely poised, with the Islanders holding a 2-0 lead, and just over 16 minutes remaining in the second period. It was during this pivotal moment that the incident unfolded. As Mark Kastelic of the Senators skated behind the Islanders' net, Matt Martin attempted to block his path, resulting in a sudden escalation of tensions between the two players.

What followed was a heated exchange. Kastelic and Martin grappled for several seconds, each player vying for control and attempting to land punches. The battle raged on for nearly twenty seconds, with neither player giving an inch. However, the tides quickly turned as Mark Kastelic lost his balance and tumbled to the ice, with Martin falling over him.

The referees swiftly intervened, stepping in to separate the combatants and restore order on the ice.