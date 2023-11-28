VIDEO: Matthew Tkachuk left bleeding after spirited fight with Jake Sanderson, exchanges words with brother Brady soon after

In a highly charged game between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators on Monday, emotions reached a boiling point as Matthew Tkachuk found himself entangled in a spirited fight with Jake Sanderson.

The altercation left Tkachuk bloodied, and the intensity spilled over as he exchanged heated words with his brother, Brady Tkachuk, in a rare on-ice confrontation.

Here's the video:

Fight breaks out in third period between Matthew Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson

With 9:44 left in the third period, Tkachuk and Sanderson engaged in a fiery tussle in front of the Panthers net.

The exchange quickly escalated, with both players throwing punches in a battle for supremacy. Tkachuk initially seemed to have the upper hand, forcefully taking Sanderson down to the ice by his jersey. However, the spirited fight left Matthew Tkachuk visibly bloodied, signaling the intensity of the encounter.

Retribution for an illegal hit

Earlier in the game, Zack MacEwen received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Matthew Tkachuk.

The hit, deemed dangerous, prompted an automatic suspension pending an official review by the Department of Player Safety. Tkachuk, clearly displeased with the incident, reportedly told his brother that MacEwen was "done" after the illegal hit.

This declaration set the stage for a retaliatory response from Sanderson, leading to the dramatic on-ice altercation.

Rare on-ice confrontation between brothers

The Tkachuk brothers, known for their physical style of play, have often found themselves on opposite ends of the ice during matchups.

However, the game against the Senators marked a rare instance of harsh words exchanged between Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, escalating the tension on the ice.

Florida Panthers extend lead amidst chaos

Despite the fiery exchanges and emotions running high, the Florida Panthers maintained their focus on the game.

The Panthers extended their lead to 4-0 before the final siren, securing a shutout victory on the road against the Senators. The outcome added further frustration for the Ottawa team, compounded by the feisty confrontations throughout the game.

The clash between Matthew Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson, coupled with the rare on-ice confrontation between the Tkachuk brothers, added a dramatic twist to an already intense matchup.

The bloodied aftermath of the fight and the exchange of heated words showcased the emotional rollercoaster that unfolded on the ice. As the league reviews the events leading up to and during the game, it remains to be seen how the Tkachuk brothers and their respective teams navigate the fallout from this spirited and contentious contest.