Max Domi and Sam Bennett were bound to drop the gloves against each other tonight in the clash between Leafs and Panthers.

Max Domi's backcheck on Matthew Tkachuk earlier in the second period was not taken too well by Sam Bennett who came in from behind and shoved Domi. Bennett was not assessed any penalties but Domi was given 2 two-minute penalties for his check on Tkachuk and roughing on Bennett, for retaliating to the Panthers forward's shove.

Around the 9 minute mark of the second period, Sam Bennett checked Max Domi hard onto the sideboards and the Maple Leafs forward decided he had enough. Domi landed one punch on Bennett but the former fourth-overall pick landed big punches onto Domi's midsection, who had already taken the knee to the ice from the hits.

Even as Domi struggled to find his footing, Sam Bennett did not stop his onslaught of right hooks. As the refs stepped in, the two were still chirping while making there way into the penalty box.

At the end of their exchange, Domi had a sly remark for Bennett. The Maple Leafs forwards ran his hands through his head to set his hair indicating a bald Bennett, that he might have won that fight on the ice but Domi won the hair battle.