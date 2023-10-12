VIDEO: Multiple fans get involved in brawl at Canucks vs. Oilers season opener 

The highly anticipated season opener between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers took an unexpected turn as multiple fans were embroiled in a brawl. A video posted on Twitter captured the chaotic scene, where fans from both teams were seen engaging in physical altercations. The hockey community condoned the incident and questioned the conduct of fans at the event.

Expand Tweet

The video, shared by one of the NHL fans, paints a grim picture of the unfortunate events that transpired during the game. In the footage, it's evident that emotions ran high, with Canucks and Oilers fans at the center of the brawl. The reasons behind the altercation remain unclear, but it shows how passionate fans can sometimes let their emotions get the best of them in the heat of the moment.

The incident has ignited a broader conversation about fan behavior at sporting events.

Boeser scores four goals as Canucks complete 8-1 rout against Oilers in season opener

Brock Boeser delivered a historic performance with his first career four-goal game, leading Vancouver to an 8-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in the season opener. The Vancouver offensive onslaught also featured contributions from Conor Garland, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller (who had four assists) and Dakota Joshua.

Thatcher Demko's solid goaltending, stopping 21 of 22 shots, combined with Edmonton's struggles in net, with Jack Campbell being pulled after giving up the fourth goal, contributed to Vancouver's dominant win. Stuart Skinner, who replaced Campbell, fared little better, conceding four more goals.

The game saw a quick succession of goals, including Boeser's hat trick in the second period. J.T. Miller turned from assisting to scoring with a wrist shot, pushing the lead to 7-1. Joshua capped the scoring barrage late in the third.

In a pre-game ceremony, the Canucks marked Quinn Hughes as their captain for the 2023-24 NHL season. Boeser's hat trick marked the first such season-opening performance for the Canucks since Greg Adams in 1987.

Canucks' goalie Thatcher Demko leaving the rink

Vancouver's goalie Thatcher Demko left a strong mark in Wednesday's season opener against the Edmonton Oilers, helping his team secure a dominant 8-1 victory. However, an unexpected twist occurred during the third period when he was replaced.

Coach Rick Tocchet disclosed that Demko had been dealing with the flu and faced severe dehydration during the game, resulting in an unusual and uncomfortable situation. It was reported that he vomited inside his mask, ultimately leading to his departure from the game.