A fiery bout erupted halfway through the first period of the Columbus Blue Jackets' fifth game of the season against the Calgary Flames. The protagonists in this gripping showdown were none other than the youthful and tenacious Cole Sillinger of the Blue Jackets and the experienced warrior, Nazem Kadri, representing the Calgary Flames.

Expand Tweet

Cole Sillinger fight sparks Blue Jackets' upset home win over Flames

The tension leading up to this showdown had been simmering throughout the game. It all began when Kadri was knocked to the ice by a Columbus player in a scrum in the Blue Jackets' offensive zone. Perhaps it was a combination of pent-up frustration or just an innate competitive spirit, but the two combatants wasted no time as they dropped their gloves immediately following a faceoff in the offensive zone.

Despite being significantly younger than his adversary, Sillinger demonstrated remarkable poise and skill in the fight. He unleashed a barrage of left-handed punches on Kadri while deftly holding onto Kadri's jersey, ensuring he could maintain the perfect distance to land his blows effectively. Kadri, known for his tenacity, didn't back down, and he managed to land two powerful haymakers, temporarily swinging the momentum in his favor.

The intensity of the brawl reached its zenith when Sillinger successfully knocked Kadri's helmet off. Both players continued to exchange furious blows, providing an exhilarating spectacle for the Columbus crowd.

The climactic moment arrived when Kadri managed to drag Sillinger to the ice, prompting thunderous cheers from the home crowd. It was clear that Sillinger's resilience and unwavering spirit had won the hearts of Blue Jackets fans.

However, there was a controversial moment as it appeared Kadri might have landed a punch on Sillinger while he was down on the ice, an action that could potentially warrant league action in the days to come.

Despite the fight's intense nature, the Columbus Blue Jackets used the adrenaline from Sillinger's display of toughness to their advantage. They managed to secure a 3-1 victory over the Flames, with Sean Kuraly netting one in the second period, and Werenski and Danforth finding the back of the net in the third. The stellar performance of goaltender Spencer Martin, who stopped an impressive 36 of 37 shots, also played a crucial role in securing the win for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets move to an even 2-2-0 on the season after the win, while the Flames even up at 2-2-1 after the loss on the road.